Menu

Advertising

Calves rescued from barn fire near Market Drayton

By Rob Smith | Market Drayton | News | Published: | Last Updated:

Five people were treated after inhaling smoke and seven calves had to be rescued from a fire in a barn near Market Drayton.

Photo: @SFRS_MDrayton

A small fire involving straw was started accidentally in a barn at the Lees Farm off Adderley Road and was reported at about 5.45am today.

Six fire appliances including a water carrier were sent from the fire stations in Market Drayton, Hodnet, Oswestry and Prees. An operations officer also attended.

Photo: @SFRS_MDrayton

West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman Jordan Eggington said: "We were called by the fire service at 6:27am to reports of a fire at the Lees Farm in Adderley Road.

"We sent one ambulance and paramedic officer to the scene. On arrival, we treated two men, two women and a teenage boy for smoke inhalation.

"All patients were then discharged at the scene.”

The fire crews led seven calves to safety from the 20-bay barn and used breathing equipment and jets to put out the fire.

Market Drayton North Shropshire Local Hubs News
Rob Smith

By Rob Smith
Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based at Ketley in Telford.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News