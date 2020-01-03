Calves rescued from barn fire near Market Drayton

A small fire involving straw was started accidentally in a barn at the Lees Farm off Adderley Road and was reported at about 5.45am today.

Six fire appliances including a water carrier were sent from the fire stations in Market Drayton, Hodnet, Oswestry and Prees. An operations officer also attended.

Photo: @SFRS_MDrayton

West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman Jordan Eggington said: "We were called by the fire service at 6:27am to reports of a fire at the Lees Farm in Adderley Road.

"We sent one ambulance and paramedic officer to the scene. On arrival, we treated two men, two women and a teenage boy for smoke inhalation.

"All patients were then discharged at the scene.”

The fire crews led seven calves to safety from the 20-bay barn and used breathing equipment and jets to put out the fire.