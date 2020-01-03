Advertising
Calves rescued from barn fire near Market Drayton
Five people were treated after inhaling smoke and seven calves had to be rescued from a fire in a barn near Market Drayton.
A small fire involving straw was started accidentally in a barn at the Lees Farm off Adderley Road and was reported at about 5.45am today.
Six fire appliances including a water carrier were sent from the fire stations in Market Drayton, Hodnet, Oswestry and Prees. An operations officer also attended.
West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman Jordan Eggington said: "We were called by the fire service at 6:27am to reports of a fire at the Lees Farm in Adderley Road.
"We sent one ambulance and paramedic officer to the scene. On arrival, we treated two men, two women and a teenage boy for smoke inhalation.
"All patients were then discharged at the scene.”
The fire crews led seven calves to safety from the 20-bay barn and used breathing equipment and jets to put out the fire.
