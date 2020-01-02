Menu

Advertising

Van spills fuel on busy Market Drayton road

By Rob Smith | Market Drayton | News | Published: | Last Updated:

A van spilled diesel over roads near the centre of Market Drayton today after an engine failure.

Maer Lane from Cheshire Street. Photo: Google Street View

The van began leaking fuel at Maer Lane, near the roundabout with Cheshire Street, at about 8.30am. A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said the spill constituted a "small amount over a large area".

Firefighters who attended used equipment to absorb some of the spillage, before Highways England officers arrived and cleared the remainder.

The emergency services had to manage the traffic while the spillage was cleared but the road remained open.

Market Drayton North Shropshire Local Hubs News Transport
Rob Smith

By Rob Smith
Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based at Ketley in Telford.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News