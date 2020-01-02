Van spills fuel on busy Market Drayton road

The van began leaking fuel at Maer Lane, near the roundabout with Cheshire Street, at about 8.30am. A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said the spill constituted a "small amount over a large area".

Firefighters who attended used equipment to absorb some of the spillage, before Highways England officers arrived and cleared the remainder.

The emergency services had to manage the traffic while the spillage was cleared but the road remained open.