'Lovely lady': Firefighters remove 92-year-old's stuck ring near Market Drayton
The fire service came to the rescue of a 92-year-old woman whose ring had become stuck on her badly swollen finger.
Firefighters were called to the Hinstock Manor residential home in Hinstock, between Market Drayton and Newport, at about 12.30pm today.
They used a cutter to remove the ring from the woman's finger and tweeted: "Pump mobilised at 12:34 to assist in removal of ring from badly swollen finger of a 92 year old female at property in #Hinstock. Lovely lady, crew were glad we could be of assistance in her time of need."
