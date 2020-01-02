Menu

'Lovely lady': Firefighters remove 92-year-old's stuck ring near Market Drayton

By Rob Smith | Market Drayton | News | Published: | Last Updated:

The fire service came to the rescue of a 92-year-old woman whose ring had become stuck on her badly swollen finger.

Hinstock Manor. Photo: Google Street View

Firefighters were called to the Hinstock Manor residential home in Hinstock, between Market Drayton and Newport, at about 12.30pm today.

They used a cutter to remove the ring from the woman's finger and tweeted: "Pump mobilised at 12:34 to assist in removal of ring from badly swollen finger of a 92 year old female at property in #Hinstock. Lovely lady, crew were glad we could be of assistance in her time of need."

