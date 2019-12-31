Anger over plan to build bungalow between two listed buildings in Market Drayton

Max Cole applied for permission to build a detached two-bedroom bungalow on a garden at South Ring in Church Street, bordering the graveyard at St Mary's Church on one side and the Old Vicarage on the other.

A new private drive and two parking spaces would also be built.

A statement submitted with the application said: "The site is bordered by the Old Vicarage to the southwest, and St Mary`s Church and graveyard to the northeast.

"The existing property of South Ring is to be retained in its present form but with a reduced garden area.

"This development is smaller in bulk and will not create significant additional traffic movements.

"The design of the proposed dwelling has been influenced by the surrounding properties.

"The internal spaces are such as to provide fully access for a wheelchair into all spaces and both bedrooms have en-suite facilities. The larger bedroom has full disabled access to a wet room, the smaller bedroom is intended for, initially guests, but in the long term as carers accommodation."

'Inappropriate'

Since it was lodged 21 people have submitted objections to Shropshire Council.

Sebastian Somervail wrote: "I thoroughly believe that the proposition for the modern bungalow, which is not in keeping with the rest of the street, would separate the Grade II Listed church and Grade II Listed Old Vicarage.

"I feel strongly that these two historic buildings should not be separated at all, let alone with a bungalow using UPVC materials."

Elizabeth Lewis wrote: "It is inappropriate to have a modern bungalow in close proximity to the Grade II Listed St Mary's Church and the Grade II Listed Old Vicarage, particularly as these two buildings are historically linked.

"This area of Market Drayton is rich with heritage buildings and a modern bungalow is incongruous in this setting."

Both said that building a bungalow on the site would exacerbate a risk of landslip at nearby Phoenix Bank.

Charles Baines also said: "Phoenix Bank is structurally unsafe at the best of times, the proposed application would cause serious damage to same."

The design and access statement for the application said that measures would be taken to reduce the risk of flooding.

The deadline for the planning application to be determined is January 29, 2020.