Survivor Reg attends opening of new shop supporting defibrillator charity in Market Drayton

Staffordshire-based charity AEDdonate's new shop was opened by a man whose own life was saved by one of the machines.

Reg Gunnell cut the ribbon at the shop in Cheshire Street earlier this month, after he collapsed in March this year and was saved by a defibrillator.

The charity raises awareness of the life-saving potential of automated external defibrillators (AEDs) and holds free training sessions in their use.

A statement from the charity said: "The shop had previously stood empty for about three years and needed quite a bit of TLC before it could be opened but after lots of determination and hard work from the team, we did it and we’re so proud of how it looks.

"Prior to the shop opening we installed a defibrillator just outside the shop, the machine is registered with the ambulance service and is available 24/7. Anyone needing access to it should call 999 and follow instruction from the call handler.

"Our shop was declared open by Reg Gunnell, a very special guest and someone we hold very close to our hearts. On March 23, 2019, Reg and his wife Doreen Gunnell popped out for a spot of lunch in Aldridge, Walsall.

"The day was very normal until Reg took poorly and collapsed having suffered a cardiac arrest.

A poster featuring Reg Gunnell inside the Market Drayton shop. Photo: AEDdonate

"In the same tearoom happened to be husband and wife Leigh (paramedic) and Joanna (nurse). Both sprang into action and immediately started performing basic life support.

"A 999 call was made, and a member of the public was instructed to go and fetch a nearby defibrillator located 100 metres away. After receiving CPR and one shock from the defibrillator Reg started to show signs of life and within 10 minutes, he was sat up talking unaware of what had just happened.

"Reg had just died, he had lost consciousness, stopped breathing and his heart stopped beating normally but due to the early access of vital treatment, his life was saved."

Jamie Richards, chief executive of AEDdonate, said: “We’d like to say a massive thank you to everyone who has supported the shop so far, from customers to volunteers.

"We wouldn’t have been able to do it without you. We are a small local charity with a big heart trying to make a difference in our community.

"Our second store has proven to be successful and will enable us to support the local area with the placement of new public access defibrillators and consumables for current defibs within Shropshire.

"It will also be great to see the shop being used for other activities during the evening as we hold free training sessions and other community-based activities from the store. It’s a true multifunctional community space and I would advise anyone to attend one of our free training sessions.”

Check aeddonate.org.uk/events in the new year for details of sessions at the Market Drayton store.