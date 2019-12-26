Menu

Anniversary celebrations for Market Drayton branch of building society

By Rob Smith

A building society that came to Market Drayton 45 years ago celebrated its anniversary with customers, with sherry, mince pies and other treats.

The Leek United Building Society branch in Market Drayton's High Street. Photo: Google Street View

The Leek United Building Society opened a shop in Market Drayton's High Street in 1974, before moving to its current premises three doors along in 1995.

On December 23 and 24 customers were invited in to celebrate the anniversary and Christmas rolled into one.

“There is a brilliant, strong sense of community in the town, and we’re on first-name terms with a great many of our regular customers,” said branch manager Dan Nutt.

“Those relationships have been built up over many years of Leek United serving Market Drayton, and we enjoyed seeing many of our customers to wish them a Merry Christmas, and join them in celebrating our special anniversary.”

The office is a listed building in Market Drayton’s conservation area and was refurbished in 2011.

Rob Smith

By Rob Smith
Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based at Ketley in Telford.

