Christmas card contest at Market Drayton school

Year Six pupils at Market Drayton Junior School were invited to join in the competition by developer David Wilson Homes, which runs the Drayton Meadows development in the town.

The children were asked to design a Christmas card on the theme of 'Christmas at home' and the winner received 30 copies of their design as well as a £50 Argos voucher.

Headteacher Tim Hayward said: “I would like to thank David Wilson Homes for asking us to be a part of its Christmas card competition, it’s a great way for our pupils to get into the spirit of the season.”

Georgina Hall, sales manager at David Wilson Homes Mercia, said: “We’d like to say a big thank you to Market Drayton Junior School for taking part in our competition.

"It was a pleasure to see the children get creative and design their own Christmas cards, everyone’s entries were truly fantastic.

“We hope the winner enjoys giving out their Christmas cards to friends and family as much as we enjoyed seeing their design."