Elderly man taken to hospital after collapsing in Market Drayton

At about 2:25am today, firefighters were called to a property where an elderly man had fallen ill. They forced their way inside after trying to find a spare key.

The man was assessed by paramedics before being taken to hospital by ambulance.

Market Drayton's fire service team said in a statement: "On arrival at the scene the incident commander was briefed by paramedics that an elderly male had collapsed inside their property, and that they were unable to get to the door.

"Once all possibilities had been tried of obtaining a spare key to the property, and due to the possibility of the gentleman being injured, the decision was taken to force entry.

"Firefighters used specialist equipment to carefully gain entry to the property via the door, causing the least amount of damage possible.

"Once inside the patient was assessed by paramedics to ensure they had not injured themselves whilst falling, before being carefully lifted from the floor by both paramedics and firefighters.

"Once off the floor the gentleman was given a full medical assessment, with the decision being made that he would have to be taken to hospital, for further assessment and treatment of an existing medical condition.

"Both firefighters and paramedics worked closely to carefully move the patient from the property on to a stretcher, and then into the ambulance.

"We would like to wish them all the best for a full and speedy recovery, and hope that they are soon back home and able to enjoy Christmas."