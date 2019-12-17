Auction prizes include Westminster tour with MP

The annual event, in its 30th year, is raising funds for the Friends of St Mary’s School in Mucklestone.

Organiser Graham Sedgley said that the auction lots available include a day out with a country vet from Tern Vets in Market Drayton, holidays in Austria and Scotland and afternoon tea for two and a guided tour of The Palace of Westminster given by Sir Bill Cash MP.

The dinner and auction will be held at the Chetwode Arms in Pipe Gate. To learn more call Mr Sedgley on 01952 840444.