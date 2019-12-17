Menu

Advertising

Auction prizes include Westminster tour with MP

By Rob Smith | Market Drayton | News | Published:

A charity Christmas supper and promise auction are going ahead near Market Drayton tonight.

The Chetwode Arms at Pipe Gate. Photo: Google Streetview

The annual event, in its 30th year, is raising funds for the Friends of St Mary’s School in Mucklestone.

Organiser Graham Sedgley said that the auction lots available include a day out with a country vet from Tern Vets in Market Drayton, holidays in Austria and Scotland and afternoon tea for two and a guided tour of The Palace of Westminster given by Sir Bill Cash MP.

The dinner and auction will be held at the Chetwode Arms in Pipe Gate. To learn more call Mr Sedgley on 01952 840444.

Market Drayton North Shropshire Local Hubs News
Rob Smith

By Rob Smith
Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based at Ketley in Telford.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News