Calendar featuring Market Drayton's famous sights on sale

By Rob Smith | Market Drayton | News | Published:

A calendar featuring things to love about Market Drayton in 2020 is on sale now.

Geoff Russell, Market Drayton's town crier, underneath the Buttercross

Town crier Geoff Russell adorns the front of the Market Drayton Calendar.

The calendar, on sale at Onions & Davies, Glyn's Framing, Talbot Wharf, Hart to Hart and the Shropshire Cobbler in the town, features photographs from Josh Sedgley who lives in the area.

It has dates of events happening in the town and nearby including the Market Drayton 10k.

