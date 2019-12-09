Market Drayton petrolhead reunited with dream car in stroke of luck

Steve Lees' wife Joanna bought him the red Mazda MX5 nine years ago from Furrows in Shrewsbury, and the couple enjoyed trips to Wales and the Peak District with the top down.

But a year later he was diagnosed with leukaemia, and eventually sold the car when he stopped using it regularly.

He always regretted selling the prized motor, and was keen to purchase a replacement. Then, by pure fluke, Steve and Joanna stumbled upon the very car on a random trip back to Furrows. It had been six years since they last owned it.

Joanna kindly put her hand in her pocket once again, and put a big smile back on Steve's face. She forked out more than £20,000 when she bought it new in 2010, and £7,000 when she bought it back this month.

Steve, 61, said: "When we saw it the first time round, we just thought we had to have it. We used to go out on day trips in it.

"I always regretted selling the car, but I couldn't really drive it so I couldn't justify keeping it."

Carpenter Steve still has leukaemia, but is managing the condition with antibiotics and can still lead a busy life.

He added: "It was a complete fluke that we found it again. Even now that car gives me a buzz. It just makes us both smile."

Steve and Joanna have joined the local MX5 enthusiasts club and are looking forward to going on trips with them.