Panto season begins in Market Drayton with Sleeping Beauty

It will be the first of four performances this week of Sleeping Beauty, the classic tale of a princess cursed by a vengeful fairy and saved by true love.

The show will begin each night at 6pm, from tonight to Sunday. It will be performed by theatre experts The Big Tiny, with Will Cousins as producer.

Cast and crew alike have been rehearsing and working out the kinks for weeks to make sure the four shows go off without a hitch.

The Big Tiny was founded by Will Cousins and Ben Richards in 2016 and was behind Market Drayton's panto last year, a production of Jack and the Beanstalk.

A statement from the Festival Drayton Centre said: "Following 2018's sellout sensation, the team behind Jack and the Beanstalk are back with a dazzling new pantomime for Christmas 2019 – Sleeping Beauty.

"With a hilarious new script and jaw-dropping special effects, Market Drayton's very own panto will be bigger, better and even more magical than ever."

To buy tickets for this year's show, for tonight, Friday, Saturday or Sunday, call 01630 654444 or email info@festivaldraytoncentre.com.

Tickets will cost £12.50 a head for adults and £10 each for children under 16.

Friends of the Festival Drayton Centre can buy family tickets of four for £40.