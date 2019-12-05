Market Drayton memorial wreaths create poignant display

Almost 70 wreaths which had previously been laid against a wall near the memorial cross off Queen Street and Cheshire Street have been attached to two wires now running across the wall.

It means the wreaths are now displayed in two rows at about eye level.

Councillor Mark Whittle with the wreaths

Town councillor and veteran Mark Whittle said the "poignant" initiative was the work of town council staff which was recently completed.

He thanked them for their work at a meeting of Market Drayton Town Council's services & facilities committee last week.

He said: "All the wreaths are on there, I think there are 68.

Wreaths displayed at the war memorial

"Now people can go up there and read every single wreath without bending down to look at them.

"A lot of people couldn't before because they were all laid on the ground.

"It looks quite poignant now in all honesty. You can see the names and the regiments of all the men."