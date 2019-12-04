Homecoming parade for regiment based near Market Drayton

A homecoming parade featuring 250 soldiers including the regimental band will take place on Saturday, December 7, from 11am.

It may be one of the last times the Royal Irish's 1st Battalion marches through the town en masse, as their barracks at nearby Tern Hill is one site identified by Shropshire Council as potential land for development. The Clive Barracks is expected to be empty by 2025.

The parade this weekend is being organised by Market Drayton Town Council.

Several roads will be closed for two hours.

Town clerk Julie Jones said: "The council hope people will turn out to show their support and appreciation to the army on their return from a tour of duty in Afghanistan. Union flags will be given out to primary school children on the day.

"The parade will start from the Royal British Legion down Church Street, St Mary’s Street, Shropshire Street, Frogmore Road, Cheshire Street and return on to Shropshire Street, St Mary’s Street and Church Street.

"These roads will be closed between 10am and 12pm.

"The parade will halt on Cheshire Street outside the library area for a blessing for their safe return followed by short speeches from the Lord-Lieutenant Anna Turner JP, the town mayor Councillor Roger Smith and the regiment’s commanding officer.

"The parade will then march off to the Royal British Legion for a hot lunch."