Two purses stolen in separate Market Drayton incidents

By Rob Smith | Market Drayton | Crime | Published:

Two people had their money stolen in broad daylight while out shopping in Market Drayton.

One woman's red and blue purse was taken from her handbag while she was in a busy shop in the town's High Street.

Police said she had just withdrawn £180 in cash from the bank.

It happened at about 11.15am on Wednesday, November 20, and anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 citing incident number 0233s of November 20.

Two days later at mid morning, a purse was stolen from a shopper at Morrisons in Maer Lane.

The purse was later found in the ladies' toilets, with £90 of cash missing.

To report information, call 0541s of November 22.

