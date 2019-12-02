Street light conversion saves Market Drayton Town Council £6,000

The town council's street lights, totalling 260, were swapped over to new long-life LED technology over the course of this year. The work was finished in August and the total cost was about £60,000.

Now a budget report for 2020/21 presented to Market Drayton Town Council's services & facilities committee said that the money spent on lights will be £16,000, down from £22,000 this year.

At the committee meeting on Thursday, Councillor Mark Whittle said it was a "significant" saving already and that in time the lights will save enough money to pay for themselves.

Councillor Roy Aldcroft, chair of the committee and also a county councillor, said: "We only hope Shropshire Council get on and do the rest of the town as well. They would also make a saving."

The town council has responsibility for 260 street lights in some residential areas of Market Drayton, while Shropshire Council maintains lights on the main road network in the town.

Shropshire Council estimated last year that upgrading its own stock of street lights across the county will take more than 30 years.