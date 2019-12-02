Fuel, ladders and chain taken in five separate north Shropshire thefts

At a construction site in Newport Road, Hinstock, assailants drilled a hole in the fuel tank of a telehandler and stole a "tankful" of red diesel, police said.

It happened some time between 1.30pm on Friday, November 15 and 8.45am on Wednesday, November 20. To report any information to police call 101 and cite incident number 0158s of November 20.

Some time in the week up to Friday, November 22 a padlock and chain were stolen from the gateway of a field containing ponies at Weston, near Wem. Report information to police citing 0407s of November 22.

Between 7pm on Monday, November 18 and midday on Thursday, November 21 an attempt was made to break into a workshop at Kenstone, near Hodnet.

A security door was attacked and a small hole made in the roof but police said the attackers did not appear to have gained entry. Report information to police citing 360s of November 21.

Thieves stole a three metre wide pasture topper from a field at Bearstone, near Market Drayton, on the night of Tuesday, November 19. Call police on 101 citing 0562s of November 21.

The same night, a triple set of ladders was stolen from a construction site at the Adderley Road Business Park in Market Drayton.

Police said it happened some time between 5pm on the Tuesday and 7am the next day. The incident number is 0147s of November 20.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously about any of the incidents on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org.