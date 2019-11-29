Tools taken from burgled buildings near Market Drayton

An outbuilding in Sutton Lane near the town was targeted by thieves some time over the last two or three weeks, police said.

Burglars took a Honda petrol generator and a 1,250mm square fan, though there were no signs of forced entry.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 288s of November 27.

Then on the night of Wednesday, November 27, or the morning of November 28, unknown burglars forced their way through a fire door at a business in High Heath.

They took a number of "brand new" Stihl power tools including chainsaws and strimmers.

Anyone with information can call 101 and quote incident number 66s of November 28.

Alternatively information can be given anonymously to the independent charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 088 555 111 or by visiting their website: www.crimestoppers-uk.org .