A chuffing good time in Market Drayton with train fan Michael Portillo - with video

The broadcaster and ex-Conservative MP presented his show, Life: A Game of Two Halves, at the Festival Drayton Centre, taking in his colourful past in politics and his true passion - steam trains.

It is at least the fourth time Mr Portillo, who has made a name for himself as an author and passionate train enthusiast, has performed at the centre and he drew a sell-out crowd of 200.

Michael Portillo in Market Drayton

Robyn Edwards, the manager of the community-owned Festival Drayton Centre said Mr Portillo had impressed his audience.

She said: "He went down very, very well. As people were coming out they were asking: 'When is he coming back? He was phenomenal, how do you get someone like that in Market Drayton?'

Michael Portillo signing one of his books for fan David Ravenscroft

"People could get their books signed and have their photos taken first, then he started bang on time at 7pm, he spoke for an hour and then we had an audience question and answer session.

"He showed his professionalism because [the questions] flitted from jackets to politics to railways and he answered them all brilliantly.

"This was definitely the fourth time, maybe the fifth, Michael has been here. He still remembers coming here and some of the names.

"He went down as well as he always does."