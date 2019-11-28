Festive fundraising helps Market Drayton Mencap group

Staff from the Leek United Building Society raised money for Market Drayton's Mencap group with a stall at the popular Festival of Lights held in the town earlier this month.

They held two raffles - an adult one for a luxury Christmas hamper, and a children's contest for a toy from Disney's Frozen.

At the climax of the festival, Mencap users as well as Leek United's Dan Nutt switched on the town's dazzling light display.

The Mencap group, based in Salisbury Hill View, provides a wide range of social activities for adults with learning disabilities as well as their carers and families.

Last weekend the winners of the adult's and children's raffles, Peter Amphlett and Tracey Heather respectively, were presented with their prizes while Market Drayton's Mencap members accepted a cheque for £402.64.

The manager of Market Drayton's Leek United Building Society branch, Dan Nutt, said: "The event was a massive success in the town, with a huge turnout for when myself and the two members from Mencap turned the lights on.

"Both winners have now collected their prizes and are over the moon with them.

"The total money raised was £402.64 and has now been donated to Mencap Market Drayton."