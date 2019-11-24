Advertising
Chicken nuggets left in oven overnight cause fire in Market Drayton
A mother and son had to be treated for smoke inhalation in Market Drayton after leaving chicken nuggets in the oven overnight.
Firefighters were called to Longslow Road at 8.37am yesterday to a small kitchen fire. The fire was out when they arrived and ventilation of the property was carried out by the fire crew.
Shropshire Fire said: "Two people suffering slight effects of smoke were treated on scene by ambulance personnel.
Market Drayton Fire tweeted: "Fire found to of involved chicken nuggets left in oven during night while family slept. Sadly smoke alarms not working. Mother and young son checked by paramedics."
