Chicken nuggets left in oven overnight cause fire in Market Drayton

Firefighters were called to Longslow Road at 8.37am yesterday to a small kitchen fire. The fire was out when they arrived and ventilation of the property was carried out by the fire crew.

Shropshire Fire said: "Two people suffering slight effects of smoke were treated on scene by ambulance personnel.

Market Drayton Fire tweeted: "Fire found to of involved chicken nuggets left in oven during night while family slept. Sadly smoke alarms not working. Mother and young son checked by paramedics."