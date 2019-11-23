Müller objects to Market Drayton McDonald's plan

The American fast food company recently applied to Shropshire Council to build a restaurant between Shrewsbury Road and the A53 in the west of the town. It is still being considered by the authority.

The restaurant would include a drive-through, 42 car parking spaces, a children's play frame and bicycle stands. There would be outside eating areas, totalling space for 100 diners at a time.

Müller has a major factory on the opposite side of Shrewsbury Road, about 300m east of the proposed McDonald's site, and objects to the plan on the grounds that it does not comply with development regulations.

Consultants Avison Young wrote to Shropshire Council on behalf of Müller this week and said the application lacked certain documents required by the Town and Country Planning (General Permitted Development) (England) Order 2015.

The letter said: "We have reviewed the information submitted in support of the application that has been published on the council's website.

"The planning submission does not include a Design and Access Statement (DAS)... Applications for major development must be accompanied by a DAS which addresses the design principles and concepts that have been applied to the development; and how issues relating to access to the development have been dealt with.

"The applicant has failed to comply with the legal requirements associated with the registration of a valid planning application. Unless the applicant submits a DAS that has been prepared in accordance with the requirements... the local planning authority cannot, legally, validate or determine the application."

Avison Young also argued that McDonald's should provide an impact assessment of the new restaurant's possible effects on Market Drayton's town centre.

It also said that the application did not fulfil Shropshire Council's requirements relating to how the land will be used, given its place in a 'Protected Employment Area'.

The letter concluded by saying that the council should refuse the planning application.

McDonald's is already involved in a disagreement with Shropshire Council's highways department over the proposed access to the restaurant at Shrewsbury Road.

The council has said the access must be moved further east, away from the roundabout on the A53, to improve safety.

McDonald's has been approached for comment.