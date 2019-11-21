Extra election for voters in Market Drayton

The election to fill a spot for Market Drayton Town Council's North ward will take place on December 5, seven days before the general election on December 12.

The Beacon Community Centre will be the polling station, with voting allowed between 7am and 10pm.

Two candidates are in the running; Rob Bentley of the Labour Party and David Minnery, who is standing as an independent candidate.

Mr Minnery holds a cabinet role on Shropshire Council as a Conservative but said he has been cleared to run as an independent by the North Shropshire Conservatives in a bid to de-politicise town council matters.