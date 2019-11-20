Occupant safe after caravan engulfed in flames near Market Drayton

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to reports of a static caravan on fire in Rosehill at b7.19am on Monday.

Rescue pumps from Market Drayton and Hodnet, along with an operations officer from headquarters were called out.

A spokesperson from Shropshire Fire and Rescue said: "The crews quickly set about extinguishing the blaze, utilising four firefighters wearing breathing apparatus and two high pressure hose reel jets.

"The fire was brought under control and fully extinguished in approximately fifteen minutes, with crews remaining at the scene for approximately two hours damping down."

The occupant, who had managed to escape the caravan, was suffering from shock but was not in need of any medical assistance.

A specialist fire officer at the scene confirmed it had been caused accidentally.

Local residents assisted the occupant in disconnecting and moving nearby gas cylinders away from the scene. Nearby overhead electrical cables were reviewed by Western Power Distribution.

The spokesperson added: "We would like to praise the occupier of the caravan and nearby residents, who acted quickly to disconnect and move gas cylinders that were close to the caravan.

"Please remember that if you live in a static caravan that you should have working smoke alarms, and carbon monoxide alarms fitted if you have a gas appliance or solid fuel stove."

Report by Daniel Cox