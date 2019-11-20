Audi stolen in Market Drayton found in Merseyside car park

The car was taken from a house in Pezenas Drive at about 1am on Saturday. Two men with their faces covered were seen taking the black Audi Quattro from the driveway.

Shortly before, a handbag containing the keys to the car had been stolen from the house.

The car was traced some time later to a supermarket car park in Merseyside.

Anyone with information that can help the police's enquiries is asked to call 101 referring to incident number 0051s of November 16.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org