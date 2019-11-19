Market Drayton festive frenzy 'the best yet'

The lights around the town were the centrepiece of the annual festival of lights, held in and around Cheshire Street on Saturday.

The official switch-on followed a day full of entertainment which included choir singing, fire eating and a visit from Santa Claus.

Outside the library and under the buttercross, groups including the Grove School's choir Voicebox and the Harmonettes treated shoppers to festive tunes.

There were also vintage vehicles on display in the town centre.

It culminated in the big switch-on at 5pm by mayor Roger Smith and a team from the event sponsors, the Leek United Building Society.

'The best yet'

Town councillor Mike Smith said: "It was very, very busy, the best yet to be fair. Loads more stalls, the music side was good, the old transport items added interest. Overall a really good day."

Town clerk Julie Jones agreed that the event was one of their busiest ever, if not the busiest.

"It went really well, it was very, very busy," she said.

"Lots of entertainment, it all went down well.

"The singers were all very good, the switch-on was very busy.

"We got lucky with the weather, just about. It was a reasonable day.

"The feedback we've had was very positive."

She said that through the rest of the year the Christmas lights in the town will come on at about 2pm every day.