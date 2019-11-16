Care home crafters prepare for Christmas fair near Market Drayton

Cheswardine Hall near Cheswardine is preparing for a Christmas fair this December and two of the stalls selling festive wares will be stocked with goods crafted from hand by the residents.

The fair on December 15, from 12pm to 4pm, is open to the public and there will be entertainment in the form of a ukulele band and a choral collaboration, and even a visit from Santa Claus.

Earlier this year the residents' choir teamed up with the choir from nearby St Mary's Church of England Primary School in Mucklestone for a concert, and both parties enjoyed it so much they are joining forces again to sing Christmas songs at the fair.

Cheswardine Hall's events and activities coordinator, Claire Fishlock, said: "We have nine visiting stalls, plus two residents crafting stalls.

"The residents have been busy preparing the crafts in our activities sessions since June.

"We have a range of items from reindeer, snowmen, angel remembrance baubles, Rudolph baubles, hand-painted bags by one of our residents, plus wooden family trees and so much more.

"There will be a cream tea parlour in the music room, Father Christmas will be popping in throughout the fair too with a gift for all the visiting children on the day.

"Musical entertainment is provided with a visiting DJ, ukulele band, and the residents choir and St Mary’s choir will sing together a few Christmas songs."