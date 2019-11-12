Menu

Fire crews called to sinking canal boat near Market Drayton

By Rob Smith | Market Drayton | News | Published:

A canal boat sank near Market Drayton, though there were no people aboard.

The fire service was called to a sinking boat in the Shropshire Union Canal at Adderley soon after 5pm on Monday, November 11.

Crews from Market Drayton attended.

A statement from the Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said that after it had been ascertained that there was nobody on the boat, the Canal & River Trust was informed.

