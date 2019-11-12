Advertising
Fire crews called to sinking canal boat near Market Drayton
A canal boat sank near Market Drayton, though there were no people aboard.
The fire service was called to a sinking boat in the Shropshire Union Canal at Adderley soon after 5pm on Monday, November 11.
Crews from Market Drayton attended.
A statement from the Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said that after it had been ascertained that there was nobody on the boat, the Canal & River Trust was informed.
Advertising
Login or Register to comment