Parade marshal Dave passes his baton to fellow Market Drayton veteran

Dave Lewis, originally of Neath in Wales, settled in Market Drayton in 1995 after a decorated and distinguished career in the Welsh Guards which took him to Cyprus, Kenya, Belize and the Falklands.

He survived the sinking of the Sir Galahad ship in 1982, and leads a personal memorial to his fallen comrades every year.

He has been responsible for leading military parades in the town since he left the army, but now he has passed his baton to Clive Phillips, who served in the Royal Regiment of Wales and also left the army to live in Market Drayton.

Mick Hughes, a veteran and member of Market Drayton's Royal British Legion club, said: "Dave has been parade marshal for 20 years, he feels it's time to hand over the position.

"Clive Phillips has stepped in and will continue doing the same.

"Basically, if there's a parade through Market Drayton – a welcome home parade, Remembrance Sunday, things like that – he's the one that carries the stick, shouts and barks to everybody. It's an honour to have that role.

"Now is the time for Clive to do it. He served 22 years in the Royal Regiment of Wales, his last posting was Clive Barracks in Tern Hill and he settled down in Market Drayton over 20 years ago."

Clive's first assignment will be the parade on Remembrance Sunday next week in Market Drayton, which everyone is welcome to attend.

Advertising

The service on November 10 will begin with a parade from Queen Street, which will form at 10.10am and depart for St Mary’s Church at 10.20am.

The service in the church will begin at 10.45am. Members of the public are asked to be seated in the church by 10.40am.

Afterwards, the parade will leave the church at 11.45am and there will be a salute in Cheshire Street before a service at the town centre war memorial to those who died in the World Wars.

There will be refreshments after the service at the Royal British Legion club in Church Street.

Advertising

Market Drayton Town Council’s clerk Julie Jones said: “This year, as in previous years, Market Drayton Town Council invites residents to join them for the annual festival of remembrance in St Mary’s Church, Market Drayton.

“This will be followed by a parade and war memorial service where the town mayor Councillor Roger Smith will lay a wreath on behalf of the town council.

“Please note that wreaths will be available for collection from the British Legion Club on Friday November 8 between 7pm and 9pm. There will be a standards rehearsal on Thursday November 7 at St Mary’s Church.”