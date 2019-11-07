Emergency services attend crashes in Market Drayton, Ludlow and Shrewsbury

The accident happened at Hopton near Hodnet at about 5.45am.

Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said no one was trapped and its rescue tender along with crews from Hodnet, Market Drayton and Wellington as well as West Mercia Police and an ambulance.

It is among a series of crashes in the county within the last 12 hours.

In Ludlow, an accident resulted in traffic congestion on the A4117 at Doddington near Ludlow during the rush-hour.

Crews also attended a two-car crash, in Rodefern Lane, Montford Bridge, in Shrewsbury, at about 10pm last night. Crews from the town, Baschurch and Wellington were called to the scene.

In Wellington, a car struck a garden wall, in John Broad Avenue, shortly after 4.15pm. The police also attended this incident.