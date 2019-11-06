Advertising
Woman treated for shock after crash between car and tractor near Market Drayton
A woman was treated for shock after a crash between a tractor and a car near Market Drayton today.
The crash happened in Hopshort, Cheswardine, at about 11.45am, and one crew of firefighters was sent from Market Drayton.
Police were also in the area helping to control traffic.
Market Drayton Fire Station tweeted: "Thankfully no persons trapped. Adult female given treatment for shock. Vehicle made safe."
Firefighters were in the area until about 12.15pm.
