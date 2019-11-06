Menu

Woman treated for shock after crash between car and tractor near Market Drayton

By Mat Growcott | Market Drayton | News | Published:

A woman was treated for shock after a crash between a tractor and a car near Market Drayton today.

Firefighters and police were in the area after the crash - picture: @SFRS_MDrayton

The crash happened in Hopshort, Cheswardine, at about 11.45am, and one crew of firefighters was sent from Market Drayton.

Police were also in the area helping to control traffic.

Market Drayton Fire Station tweeted: "Thankfully no persons trapped. Adult female given treatment for shock. Vehicle made safe."

Firefighters were in the area until about 12.15pm.

