Woman treated for shock after crash between car and tractor near Market Drayton

The crash happened in Hopshort, Cheswardine, at about 11.45am, and one crew of firefighters was sent from Market Drayton.

Police were also in the area helping to control traffic.

INCIDENT 📟 Rescue Pump mobilised by @SFRS_Control at 11:45hrs ☎️ to #RTC near #Cheswardine 🚒 Collision involving tractor and car 🚜💥🚙 Thankfully no persons trapped 👍🏻 Adult female given treatment for shock ✅ Vehicle made safe 🔧 @MDraytonCops @WMerciaPolice on scene 🚓 pic.twitter.com/8UFV0r8qUS — Market Drayton (@SFRS_MDrayton) November 6, 2019

Market Drayton Fire Station tweeted: "Thankfully no persons trapped. Adult female given treatment for shock. Vehicle made safe."

Firefighters were in the area until about 12.15pm.