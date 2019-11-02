Joy for girls as Market Drayton group wins awards

The Market Drayton branch of the Girls Friendly Society (GFS) has been given certificates for providing a safe place to learn and socialise, and for its community involvement.

Two of the girls who attend the sessions, Jasmine Barrett and Tia Fisher, were also recognised for helping others with Young Leaders certificates.

The group is for girls aged five to 11 and meets on Thursday evenings at the parish rooms in Church Street. They are currently accepting new girls and volunteers.

Recent activities have included learning about the media and addressing stereotypes in the media through role-play and discussions, making salt dough decorations and a special unicorn-themed night.

The awards

Every session offers an opportunity to play, be creative and get active and is intended to help girls feel good about themselves.

Girls can be registered online at girlsfriendlysociety.org.uk, where potential volunteers can also find out more. Alternatively, email Jenny@girlsfriendlysociety.org.uk.

The GSF coordinator for the Midlands, Jennie Crosby, said: "The volunteers and girls at GFS Market Drayton work incredibly hard to make the group an unequivocal success. It’s such a great place for girls to make friends, develop important skills and have fun.

"It is a safe, non-judgemental space where girls can feel comfortable to learn about themselves and the world around them. They really deserve this recognition.”