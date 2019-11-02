Menu

Appeal for old glasses to help the needy this Christmas

By Rob Smith | Market Drayton | News | Published:

Opticians in Market Drayton are asking for donations of old and disused glasses to help give the gift of vision to the less fortunate this Christmas.

Mincher Lockett & Co owner Eva Davé

Mincher Lockett & Co. have asked anyone with glasses they no longer use to drop them off at the practice in Cheshire Street.

The opticians are collecting for Vision Aid Overseas, who recycle glasses and support optometrists to provide eye exams in developing countries.

Practice owner Eva Davé asked anyone who can help to donate their glasses by the beginning of December.

She said: "We are extremely happy to support the work of Vision Aid Overseas who help some of the poorest people of the world see more clearly.

"As well as the recycling of glasses, they support developing countries who struggle to offer adequate eye care due to lack of training or resource.

"They regularly fund teams of optometrists and ophthalmologists to provide eye examinations and prescribe glasses in remote, rural and poor communities.

"With 1.1 billion worldwide struggling to see properly, we would like to do our part in supporting those who are less fortunate, especially around Christmas time."

As an incentive to customers, Mincher Lockett & Co. are offering clients and customers £55 off any new eyewear purchases if they donate their second-hand eye wear.

They will also be donating £10 from every new pair of glasses sold in November to Vision Aid Overseas.

The practice in Cheshire Street is open from 9am to 5pm Monday to Friday and from 9am to 4pm on Saturday.

Market Drayton North Shropshire Local Hubs News Health
Rob Smith

By Rob Smith
Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based at Ketley in Telford.

