Defendant tells of attack on victim by co-accused

Andrew Llewellyn, 49, of High Street, Wem, Marcus Supersad, 26, of Riverside Drive, Tern Hill and 27-year-old William Bratton of Dalelands Estate, Market Drayton, all deny grievous bodily harm with intent on Mr Jamie Jackson. Bratton also denies assisting an offender, knowing an offence had taken place.

At Shrewsbury Crown Court on Thursday (31) Llewellyn said he had been out drinking with Mr Jackson on April 7 last and then they went back to his flat in Market Drayton.

He said the two of them took cocaine that was stored in a ‘Kinder Egg’ in his bedside locker.

Mr Jackson left and a little later, Llewellyn said, he discovered that the egg was missing and believed Mr Jackson had taken it. Soon after his ex-partner arrived at the flat along with Bratton, Supersad and another man. He said he had only seen Bratton a couple of times and had never met Supersad who he was introduced to as JJ.

Bratton volunteered to drive him to Mr Jackson’s, he said, and Supersad went too.

“I went to the flat,” he told the jury.

“I knocked and went in and saw Jamie by the cooker. Suddenly JJ came from behind and lunged and swung at Jamie.

“I saw Jamie go down the noise was horrible. I was in disbelief.”

He said Bratton then came in and said the two men were punching Jamie.

“Then they told me to leave, JJ said get out. I went back to the car.”

He denied suggestions that he went towards the work surface to get a knife.

Llewellyn said Bratton and Supersad then got back in the car and all three went back to the flat. He was told not to say anything and he too scared to, he said.

The hearing continues.