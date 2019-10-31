Remembrance Sunday service in Market Drayton

The Remembrance Sunday service on November 10 will begin with a parade from Queen Street, which will form at 10.10am and depart for St Mary's Church at 10.20am.

The service in the church will begin at 10.45am, with members of the public to be seated by 10.40.

Afterwards, the parade will leave the church at 11.45am and there will be a salute in Cheshire Street before a service at the town centre war memorial to those who died in the World Wars.

There will be refreshments after the service at the Royal British Legion club in Church Street.

Market Drayton Town Council's clerk Julie Jones said: "This year, as in previous years, Market Drayton Town Council invites residents to join them for the annual festival of remembrance in St Mary’s Church, Market Drayton.

"This will be followed by a parade and war memorial service where the town mayor Councillor Roger Smith will lay a wreath on behalf of the town council.

"Please note that wreaths will be available for collection from the British Legion Club on Friday November 8 between 7pm and 9pm. There will be a standards rehearsal on Thursday November 7 at St Mary's Church."