Noise row between developers and Asda over Market Drayton homes rolls on

The company said the application for a site in Stafford Street would pose an "unacceptable risk" to its store in the same street because of the likelihood of noise from deliveries disturbing residents.

Plans to demolish existing buildings for 50 new retirement flats and four town houses, to be built by McCarthy & Stone, were submitted to Shropshire Council by the Planning Bureau Ltd this summer and quickly drew criticism from Asda.

See also:

A spokeswoman for Asda said that deliveries to the shop at 6am would disrupt the lives of the new residents who open their windows.

The developers subsequently submitted revised drawings, but this week Asda said that the changes have not addressed the issue.

In a letter to Shropshire Council sent this week, Katherine Sneeden of Jigsaw Planning, on behalf of Asda, said: "Asda remain extremely concerned about the proposed development as per our original objections.

"The revised drawings have done nothing to respond to our concerns and we therefore uphold our objection.

Advertising

"To summarise, based on the noise measurements provided by 24 Acoustics, it has been clearly demonstrated that the Asda delivery activity at 6am each morning would have a noise impact far above the significant adverse threshold, should the occupants open their windows."

She called for "a full and complete re-design" of the plans in line with acoustic design principles which would allow residents to keep their windows open.

She said: "The overall aim should be to consider all available mitigation options that would allow an acceptable noise impact to be maintained for future residents, whilst allowing windows to be opened at will."