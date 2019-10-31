New park access could allow for more funfairs in Market Drayton

Market Drayton town councillors have teamed up with Hales Sawmills to install a new access at the 'recca' park in Little Drayton.

The hope is that the park will now be able to host funfairs and circuses because of the new wide vehicular access off Buntingsdale Road.

Councillor Mike Smith is behind the town's Party in the Park events, the second of which was held this summer at the main town park off Manor Gardens.

He said that last year the town council planned to install new gates at the main park, but that it met opposition from nearby residents.

"Back about 18 months ago we were thinking of putting in another access gate onto the town park but it wasn't popular with the locals for a variety of reasons, and when we looked at the congested roads fair vehicles would have to negotiate it wasn't a good idea.

"Back then I contacted Hales Sawmills and spoke to Lewis Parton, and asked if there was any way we might get a gate cheaper.

"Lewis agreed to supply gates, posts et cetera free of charge to the park.

Big ideas

Advertising

"When the town park idea failed I contacted him asking if we could perhaps do the same idea but for the recca in Little Drayton.

"He agreed and after some discussion we said we needed to provide a wide opening for articulated lorries et cetera so that circuses, fairs et cetera could get in easily.

"The recca has a reinforced entry which makes it perfect for allowing bigger vehicles on. Lewis agreed to supply two large gates providing a 20ft plus opening. Without Hales Sawmills and Lewis' kind donation this would not have been possible."

Councillor Smith said that he was helped in his efforts by fellow Councillor Steve Glover, and that the town mayor Councillor Roger Smith was particularly pleased about the prospect of bringing the park back into use.

Advertising

"I joined the council to try and bring further events to the town but in order to do that we needed to bring the recca back into use by improving access.

"One of my main tasks I set myself was to try and bring more events and attractions to the town. This is the stepping stone to help achieve this. The gates will allow the field to be used by a number of groups and will be able to host circuses, fairs, car boot sales and much more."

"I have already had the thumbs up from Adam Wright who is really looking forward to bringing his fun fair to our town. He provided a small fun fair at Party in the Park.

"Some have suggested bringing Party in the Park to the recca. That is also another idea we have been considering – having parking on site, space for a big fun fair et cetera would make it an even bigger event."