Children enjoy Echo the gecko crafts at Market Drayton library

Market Drayton Library hosted a gecko-themed crafts session to celebrate Echo the crested gekko, who lives in a vivarium at the library.

Children were able to colour in pictures, decorate gingerbread biscuits shaped like lizards and take home gecko bookmarks in the drop-in session at the library last weekend.

Lynne Padday, a library assistant, helped run things on the day.

She said: "It was very well attended, we had about 39 children and goodness knows how many parents and grandparents.

"It was something to do indoors on such a terrible day. It was much enjoyed.

"There was a lovely atmosphere."

The event was organised by the Friends of Market Drayton Library.

Echo hatched in February 2017 and has proved popular with visitors to the library young and old since she took up residence last year.