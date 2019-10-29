Paralympian launches Market Drayton poppy appeal

The Market Drayton branch of the Royal British Legion held an event at the town's library ahead of Remembrance Day.

Representatives of the branch were present along with Mikey Hall, who competed for Team GB and represented the country in the first Invictus Games.

The event also saw former parade marshall Dave Lewis hand over the baton to Clive Phillips. Mr Phillips will now represent the branch on a number of occasions. Major Ian Nellings QGM, BEM was also appointed chairman of the branch.

Mick Hughes, welfare officer for the RBL Market Drayton said he was pleased with how the event had gone and there had been a good turnout considering the weather.

Last year saw the branch raise more than £26,000 for the Royal British Legion through collections for the poppy appeal, something Mr Hughes is keen to beat this year.