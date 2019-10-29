Fond farewell for school safety wardens after combined 45-year service

With 34 years and 11 years under their belts respectively, Rosie Machin and Ken Vorster raised their lollipops for the last time to see the children and wider community of Loggerheads, near Market Drayton, safely across the village's busy A53 Newcastle Road.

A day of celebration at the Hugo Meynell Church of England Primary School including a one-off assembly gave the school pupils a chance to thank Rosie and Ken with works of art, poetry, songs and some dances.

Julie Redfern, the school's office manager, said: "It was a fantastic event where the children were able to let Ken and Rosie know how important they are in our lives as come rain or shine, they have always been there with smile and a wave to both start and end the children’s school days.

"Mrs Cheadle, the chair of governors, councillor Paul Northcott and parish councillors Bunty Hodgkins and Karen Watkins were also there to express their thanks on behalf of the wider community.

"Staff of Hugo Meynell School both past and present as well as parents and children all gathered together to see Ken and Rosie’s final crossing at 3.30pm today.

"Their final crossing was accompanied by cheering spectators as they safely crossed Rosie’s children and grandchildren across the road for the last time.”