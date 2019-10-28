Lifesaving machine installed at centre

A plaque thanking the homebuilder has been placed next to the device which is on the outside of the community centre on Prospect Road.

Defibrillators are increasingly being made available in public places as they can significantly increase the chances of survival of someone suffering a cardiac arrest. A locked temperature controlled cabinet has been installed to protect the defibrillator and the code can be accessed by dialling 999.

Prudence Stones, speaking for the centre, said: “The community centre is popular with members of the public from all ages and we are delighted to be able to offer equipment that is beneficial to the local residents, making the area accessible to all.”

Dominic Harman, managing director at David Wilson Homes, said: “This could make all the difference in saving someone’s life and we’re happy we could help such an important cause, although, we’re crossing our fingers that it never has to be used.”

The firm is currently building a collection of three and four bedroom properties nearby at its Drayton Meadows development, on Blandford Way.

Defibrillators give an electric shock to restore normal heart function of somebody in cardiac arrest.