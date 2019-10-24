Market Drayton festival trail draws hundreds of families

Kids explored the town and learned about the town's culinary history, and were rewarded with prizes from sponsors Leek United Building Society.

The third annual Ginger & Spice Festival's trail took participants on a journey of historical and culinary discovery and a competition for the best-dressed gingerbread figures.

Trail-goers also had the opportunity to engage with activities along the way including a game of boules in the town park, hosted by the Market Drayton Twinning Association.

Children were encouraged to note down the names of the gingerbread characters placed in business and organisations premises along the trail and judge their favourite. ‘Iris’, sponsored by Mincher Lockett & Co. Opticians, was chosen as the ‘best dressed’ by trail participants.

Zoe Witham from Mincher Lockett & Co Opticians with Dan Nutt of Leek United Building Society's

Director of Mincher-Lockett & Co Eva Davé said: "We enjoyed supporting the Leek United Heritage Spice Trail this year, and we are very proud that Iris – with her fabulous eyewear – won best dressed gingerbread person. It just goes to show the impact the right glasses can have on your life.”

All those who completed the trail and scored 100 per cent on their score sheets were entered into a free prize draw. The adult prize was won by Gloria Bates who was presented with a hamper of artisan goodies.

She said: "I thoroughly enjoyed the challenge of completing the spice trail and would like to thank Julia Roberts, the Leek United Building Society and the other sponsors for arranging the festival. The five day celebration was interesting and varied and helped to raise the profile of the town. It was also good to involve the community in learning about the history of Market Drayton."

The children’s prize was won by Isobel Cartwright who won a Leek United piggy bank filled with 30 £1 coins and a mini gingerbread hamper.

Dan Nutt of the Leek United Building Society, Isobel Cartwright and Humphrey the camel

Leek United chief executive Andrew Healy said: “We were delighted to once again be a major sponsor of the Market Drayton Ginger & Spice Festival.

“The event really is a terrific celebration of the town’s rich culinary history, and I’m pleased that our heritage spice trail – which I enjoyed following with my own family – proved so popular with visitors.”

Julia Roberts, festival director, said: "We were delighted with the amount of entries into this year’s Leek United Heritage Trail. The trail, which aims to reconnect the local community with their heritage and inform newcomers about the town’s culinary connections, is certainly having an impact; this year over 100 families took part which was a high uptake.

"Our thanks goes out to the Leek United Building Society, and in particular the Market Drayton branch, who all volunteered on the day. They truly are a fantastic sponsor and go the extra mile to make the event the success that it is."

Gloria Bates

Trail-goer Graham Sedgley said: "Once again I enjoyed many facets of the Ginger & Spice Festival including the return of George Egg and such diverse cookery demonstrations.

"I was particularly impressed by the spice trail that took me to some establishments for the first time and taught me things I’d not known in 30 years of living here."

Tracey Edwards, owner of the Fields Kitchen, a participating business, said: "The Ginger & Spice Festival is a very important event for the town. It really does bring a great atmosphere back to the high street; it increases footfall and sales.

"I really would recommend any business to become involved – in fact we have already decided the theme for our gingerbread person next year!’’