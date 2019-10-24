Market Drayton festival to open arts up to everyone

This year's Artsfest, the sixth overall and the third since the organisers lost much of their grant funding from the Jean Jackson Charitable Trust, will be smaller in scale than last year's which included several special events for the centenary of the First World War.

But the reduced scale has led the organisers to look inwards, and celebrate what Market Drayton itself has to offer in the way of creativity while encouraging everyone to try their hand at some kind of art with as many free events as possible.

There are various exhibitions, workshops, have-a-go sessions and fun social events like quizzes. They will all be held on Friday, Saturday and Sunday in venues including the Beacon Community Centre, the Phoenix Centre and the Fordhall Organic Farm.

Creative Drayton is a new element to this year's festival.

Held at the Beacon Centre throughout this Saturday, it will promote and celebrate the talents of Market Drayton's clubs, groups, hobbyists and small businesses.

A variety of them will be exhibiting this Saturday between 10am and 4pm, and refreshments will be provided by Tracey Lowe.

Suzanne Edwards, the Artsfest's perennial organiser, said: "We've been a bit circumspect this year. We did spend quite a lot of money last year because it was the centenary and we brought in some quite expensive events.

"The most important thing which we're most pleased about is we've been able to keep all our exhibitions and our family and children's events free entry.

"We ask if people want to give a donation, but it's not compulsory. If people can help us out with a bit of money that's wonderful, but if people haven't got the money and they'd love to come along, that's what it's all about – giving access to everybody. Especially in this climate when we've got foodbanks on the go and things like that."

Art for everybody

There will be an information centre set up in the town centre, near the Buttercross, and town councillor Mike Smith will be playing dedications throughout the weekend.

As well as the more traditional arts events there are practical have-a-go sessions, including archery and martial arts.

Programmes and schedules are available throughout the town.

Suzanne is enthusiastic about the event's potential to get more people practicing art and sharing in pride for their own creations.

"Everybody enjoys art in some form, whether it's watching the telly, or gardening or anything. It could be sitting at home quietly knitting or even the idea where people love to go and take photographs. It's all around!

"I think we are managing to achieve getting there slowly.

"It's getting people to realise it's not scary and it's not snobby, there's loads of stuff you can do."

She thanked the organisers of fringe events to raise money for the Artsfest, which have included a ceilidh evening and various other music and dance events.

One of the traditions of the Artsfest is the children's calendar competition. Hundreds of pupils from the schools of Market Drayton and surrounding villages all do their own piece of art to be considered for a place in the official calendar.

Every year group gets a fair shot, and the judges make sure to celebrate the talent of every child.