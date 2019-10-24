Market Drayton community centre receives defibrillator

The Beacon Community Centre in Prospect Road was presented with a new Automated External Defibrillator (AED) by David Wilsom Homes Mercia, who are developing the Drayton Meadows site elsewhere in Market Drayton.

A plaque thanking the company has been placed next to the device, which can be accessed by dialling 999.

The Beacon centre hosts events every year for the Drayton Artsfest, which is returning this weekend.

Prue Stones for the centre said: “We’re so grateful that David Wilson Homes decided to provide us with a defibrillator at our community centre.

“The community centre is popular with members of the public from all ages and we are delighted to be able to offer equipment that is beneficial to the local residents, making the area accessible to all.”

Dominic Harman, managing director at David Wilson Homes, said: “We’re really pleased we could get involved with the Beacon Community Centre by providing a publicly accessible defibrillator.

“This could make all the difference in saving someone’s life in the village and we’re happy we could help such an important cause. Although, we’re crossing our fingers that it never has to be used.”