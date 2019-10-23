Woman who tried to smuggle drugs into Shropshire prison appears in court

Susan Cooper, 36, attempted to bring drugs including 'monkey dust' into Stoke Heath prison, near Market Drayton, on July 4 last year.

She was caught and subsequently pleaded guilty to two offences of possessing drugs with intent to supply.

She failed to appear at a hearing earlier this month but surrendered to bail at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Friday.

Judge Peter Barrie said the case would be adjourned to November 8, when Cooper will be sentenced, and warned her that the offences were serious.

She was granted bail until that date.

Cooper, of Rydal Way in Newcastle-under-Lyme, will be sentenced on one count of possessing class A drugs with intent to supply and one of possessing class B drugs with intent to supply.

The class A drug she was carrying was diamorphine, and the class B drug was MDPHP, or monkey dust.

At the hearing on Friday Cooper was represented by Andrew Bennett, and the crown by Rob Edwards.