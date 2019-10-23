Frantic fun at Market Drayton amdram production

The Market Drayton Amateur Operatic & Dramatic Society are putting the finishing touches on their production of Play On!, a comedy by Rick Abbot.

The first show is tonight on Thursday, and it will also be performed the following two nights. All of the shows begin at 7.30pm at the Festival Drayton Centre.

Play on! tells the story of a drama group trying to put on a murder mystery play despite the last-minute interference of its haughty actor.

Co-producer and director Graham Richardson said: "It's going quite well really. We're really getting people used to working with the set, getting the stage manager and his crew to move stuff around.

"We make it ourselves, so we construct it in the months coming up to the show.

"It does get a bit hectic, there's so many things where you think 'crikey, we've got to do that now'.

"But it is exciting. there's quite a lot of nerves.

"I find the show very funny. It still tickles me with some of the things going on. I hope when I do this show that the audience get it too, I hope they enjoy it."