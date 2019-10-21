Women hurt and car on side after crash near Market Drayton

The accident happened near Halleman's Bridge, near Cheswardine, at about 10.45am today.

One of the woman suffered injuries to her face and the other was in shock. Both were treated by paramedics.

Firefighters from Market Drayton also attended. In a statement their crew said: "At 10:50 hours on Monday the rescue pumps from Market Drayton and Newport, along with the specialist rescue tender and support pump from Wellington, and an operations officer from headquarters, were all mobilised to a report of a road traffic collision with persons trapped.

"On arrival the crew found one car on its side in the carriageway, thankfully there were no persons trapped.

"Two adult females were treated by paramedics from West Midlands Ambulance Service, one for facial injuries and one for shock.

"Officers from West Mercia Police were also in attendance at the scene.

"We wish both ladies a full and speedy recovery from their ordeal."