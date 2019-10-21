Car leaves road and crashes into field near Market Drayton

Firefighters from Market Drayton, Hodnet and Wellington attended the accident on the A41 between Tern Hill and Sandford soon before 10am on Sunday.

A statement from the Market Drayton crew said: "On arrival at the scene it was quickly established that a single vehicle had left the carriageway, and ended up in a field on its wheels.

"We are pleased to report that there were no persons trapped and no injuries.

"Our colleagues from West Midlands Ambulance Service and West Mercia Police also attended."