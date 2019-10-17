Hospitals ‘not to blame’ for Market Drayton pensioner's death

Joyce Margaret Bayley, 69, died at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital after suffering an extradural haematoma on April 3 this year.

Shropshire Coroner’s Court heard from Dr Harmesh Moudgil, a respiratory consultant who sought advice from Stoke University Hospital’s neurological department, who said that the type of haemorrhage Mrs Bayley had was seen more often, around 90 per cent of the time, in patients who had suffered significant trauma such as being involved in a car crash or an accident on a rubgy field.

Mrs Bayley, from Hawthorn Way in Market Drayton, suffered a number of falls and was cared for by Princess Royal Hospital, Whitchurch Community Hospital and Royal Shrewsbury Hospital. She was diagnosed with the haemorrhage after being admitted to RSH on February 19.

Members of her family said that she had suffered the facial injuries and suspected she may have fallen out of a wheelchair while under the care of Whitchurch Community Hospital.

But ward manager Suzanne Richardson said no incident was recorded and added: “If that would have happened there would have needed to be three or four people to help hoist her. We were not ever aware of her having a fall. We every time an incident like that would happen.”

Coroner John Ellery said: “I cannot see evidence of any inappropriate care that could have caused or contributed to her death. There was a history of three falls. That does show there was a history of traumatic incidents."

“We heard that she was agitated while laying in her bed. We know it (the haemorrhage) was probably the result of something that happened a day or two before being admitted to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.”

He recorded a conclusion of accidental death.