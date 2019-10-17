Cuddly bible scenes on display at Market Drayton church

The women of Christ Church in Little Drayton have knitted and crocheted players for about 20 bible scenes, which will go on display on Saturday, October 19, and remain for a week.

Margaret Taylor from the church said: "They have mostly been made by ladies of the church with help from friends, they have been created over several months. We hope that you will come along to view them.

"At the opening on October 19 there will be an opportunity to purchase advent calendars, Christmas cards, greeting cards and accessories in aid of the Pancreatic Cancer Research Fund.

"Tea, coffee and biscuits will be available on the opening day."